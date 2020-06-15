When the governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District meets Tuesday at 6 p.m., it will be a virtual meeting that can be viewed online. The public is invited to watch all proceedings when the meeting is broadcast live at www.lhusd.org/boardvideos. Submit questions or concerns via email at boardmeeting@lhusd.org.
Only 10 people will physically attend Wednesday’s meeting, enforcing the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines on social distancing.
The board is expected to discuss the compensation schedule for supplemental assignments for staff members. For example, the yearbook advisor would earn an additional $3,300. The baseball head couch would earn $4,000. Most assistant coaches for sports would earn $2,500.
Also, Superintendent Diana Asseier will ask the board to allow expansion of the classical English lessons offered at Oro Grande Classical Academy. Based on the curriculum’s success, Asseier is proposing that Thunderbolt Middle School’s seventh and eighth grade students be offered the option to be schooled in classical English. A pupil’s parent would request that their child be included in the class.
The district’s various directors and administrators also seek board approval for several proposed transactions, including:
• Renewal of the contract for Taher Food Service for the 2020-2021 school year. Taher is a Minnesota-based company that feeds students at schools in 19 states. It has been servicing the local school district for five years and typically serves 3,000 meals a day – breakfast and lunch -- to the district’s 5,400 students.
• A request to purchase 31 Dell computers for the high school’s music and audio lab. The cost is not to exceed $57,000, according to the agenda. The new units would replace computers that are as much as nine years old.
• A purchase request for three 2021 model Bluebird school buses. They are two 84-passenger route buses and a 46-passenger activity bus. The cost is not to exceed $580,000 and will be paid for from bond funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.