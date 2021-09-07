Like districts throughout Arizona, students in Lake Havasu Unified School District struggled with state testing in 2021.
On Aug. 31, the Arizona Department of Education released the results of the spring 2021 AzM2 statewide test. Of the 2,639 Lake Havasu Unified students tested on English, 41% passed. Of the 2,654 students in the district tested on math, 38% passed. Statewide, 511,679 students took the English assessment with 38% passing. For math, 520,912 students took the test with 31% passing.
The last time Lake Havasu Unified students took the state assessment was in 2019 before the coronavirus flipped the world upside down. Results that year had 3,759 students taking the English test with 43% passing and 3,716 students taking the math test with 51 percent passing.
Required by state law, students in grades three through eight and high schoolers in grade 10 take the test each year to show their proficiency in English language arts and math. State tests were canceled in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic but the Department of Education is stressing that the 2021 test results are still hugely affected by covid.
“There are many factor at play when considering this year’s results,” the report reads. “The aggregate scores need to be viewed extreme caution since a significant number of our students did not take the test. It is impossible to know how the students who did not participate in the assessment may have scored…When considering the results of students who did take the test, it is important to remember the learning disruptions from covid-19 that may have impacted student learning in unforeseen ways.”
The Department of Education cautions against direct comparison of 2021 results to previous year’s numbers. For example in Lake Havasu City the last available numbers from 2019 that 1,120 less student took the English test in and 1,062 fewer students took the math test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.