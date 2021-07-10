After being closed for well over a year, things seem to be getting back to business as usual at the Lake Havasu Senior Center.
Forced to close its doors in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Senior Center reopened its doors back up to the public on June 1. A month later, nearly all of the programs are up and running.
“The only program that is not back yet is our line dancing program and that is because our instructor normally takes the summer off,” Assistant Director Lisa Archibald said. “Once she returns in the fall though the program will be back.”
Archibald says that the only other change to a Senior Center program is to the exercise class. The instructor who led that class decided not to return to the center, so starting Aug. 1 the class will come back with a video instructor.
Archibald says covid-19 hasn’t forced too many changes, but sneeze guards were installed while it was shut down. Also, shared pens aren’t available to sign up for activities -- writing utensils are distributed from front desk staff.
Archibald says that the hardest part of getting the center reopened was finding volunteers to staff the place for day-to-day operations. When enough volunteers were secured, the center opened and staff were surprised by the big turnout.
“We had a great reopening,” Archibald said. “We had probably 70 people come for our dining room. Folks were super happy to come back and activities were well attended that day.”
Havasu senior citizen Lorrie Arnold was one of those 70 people there on opening day, eager to return after the closing of the senior center turned her life upside down.
“It was horrible,” Arnold said. “I gained weight. I can’t walk the same anymore. I mean I used to be up and about each day before it closed. I was here the first day back until they were sick of me.”
Many of the seniors are happy with the way the reopening of the center has been handled and they’re looking forward to seeing how things are when attendance in the center gets back to normal.
“It’s not as busy as it once was, I think slowly people are coming back,” Gary Askland said. “I think eventually it will go back to the way it was, of course at this time of year there aren’t as many people in town.”
The Lake Havasu Senior Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
