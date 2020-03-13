After lunch time on Monday, any event or activity planned at the Lake Havasu Senior Center won’t be happening. The postponement of activities is an effort to protect those most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the cancellations, the county is working to ensure the center’s meal program won’t be affected, Supervisor Buster Johnson said. “Senior program staff will be working on a meal pick-up for each site that could potentially be a drive-thru,” Roger Galloway, Mohave County’s media representative said. “More details will be available early next week.”
The coronavirus is known to affect people over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
Johnson emphasized that the cancellations are in an effort to protect that population and ensure the safety of residents.
