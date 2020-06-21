A few weeks ago, the plan was to begin reopening the Lake Havasu Senior Center on July 1. But that’s changed with the new spike in coronavirus cases throughout the county.
“Unfortunately, the Senior Center will remain closed until further notice,” Program Coordinator Rena Arnold said. With the health and safety of its guests as a top priority, it’s too risky to allow people back into the facility as case numbers continue to increase.
As of Sunday night, Mohave County has a total of 751 coronavirus cases and 71 deaths. In the previous week alone, 135 new cases and 10 deaths were reported by county health officials.
When they do reopen, Board of Directors President Charlene Rupp said they plan to begin with limited capacity, allowing for some patrons to come in for daily meals through the Meals on Wheels program. Activities will stay off the calendar until it’s once again safe for larger congregations.
Despite the doors being closed, their Meals on Wheels program is alive and well, ready to serve Havasu’s senior community.
Home deliveries have persisted every day since the pandemic began and will continue as normal. A drive-through meal service is also available at the Senior Center, allowing for pickup of food every day.
The pandemic has definitely limited the amount of personal connection and sense of community that Havasu’s senior population can experience, Arnold said.
“A lot of times, we’re the only people they see. They don’t want anyone in their homes” she said. “But they also know they can always call here if there’s anything they need.”
Arnold added that a lot of neighbors and churches have reached out to help Havasu’s elderly, as well. The Meals on Wheels program also gives comfort to those who are homebound, knowing that they’re never truly alone.
“We’re doing the best we can to make sure that everybody is taken care of,” she said. “At least they know that someone, at least once a day, is going to be checking on them, so that is important.”
For more information about the Meals on Wheels program, including volunteer opportunities and to reserve meals, call 928-453-0715.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.