The Lake Havasu Soccer League is back on the field after kicking off practice this week.
The league, which includes kids age 5 through eighth grade, has a total of 48 teams this year with 471 players. League President Chris Daigle said those numbers are about 22% lower than in 2019.
“I think we can attribute that probably to some covid concerns and things just not being normal,” Daigle said. “But our number one goal was to get kids on the field in a safe manner and I think we are doing that. With everything that is going on we just want the kids to be active and have some form of normalcy.”
Daigle said that isn’t the case everywhere, with youth soccer leagues sidelined in California, Nevada, New Mexico, and even some areas in Arizona.
“What we have dealt with was making sure that the city was on board with us coming back, then trying to make sure that we are doing our part to minimize any type of outbreak,” Daigle said. “We have done a good job in the city and county up until this point, so we just want to continue that.”
The Lake Havasu Soccer League operates under the Arizona Soccer Association, which has put together a phased plan for youth soccer to return. The ASA determines the current phase based on metrics from the state. Daigle said the association is currently in phase four, the final phase, which allows games to be played. He explained that there are three steps within phase four, and they are on the second step.
The first step allows competition without any spectators, but the Lake Havasu Soccer League will be able to skip that step when first games are played on Oct. 9 and 10. At least at the beginning of the season, the league will be operating under the step two guidelines, which require coaches and referees to wear masks when within six feet of anybody. Spectators are asked to wear masks and socially distance as well.
“I’m hoping we will have 100 percent compliance, but we have close to 500 kids and a lot of families,” Daigle said. “So we will see how much I will be able to police that. I think the community will do what it takes to keep the kids on the field.”
The ASA’s plan for step three will allow competitions without any restrictions.
Daigle said it takes about 80 volunteers, including coaches and coordinators, for the league to operate and about 30 sponsors are supporting the league financially. Daigle thanked the community for its support. On Wednesday the league was still three coaches short, but after he put out a plea for more coaches on Facebook, the community stepped up and those vacancies were filled in less than 24 hours.
“That is always the case. Usually we struggle to find coaches, but once we let the parents know that we may have to refund some money and drop a team if we can’t get more coaches, we usually have parents who step up,” Daigle said. “The league helps them if they don’t know anything about soccer. We have a good community around us that is willing to volunteer. Especially with everything with covid, trying to get kids on the field is our number one concern – getting them to do something.”
