The Lake Havasu City Council will take a look at a request to expand the Lake Havasu Sportsman Club’s area out at SARA Park, along with a couple of potentially controversial rezoning requests, as part of its regular meeting on Tuesday that will include a total of 10 public hearings.
The council will consider a request from the Lake Havasu Sportsman Club to expand the amount of land in SARA Park that it subleases from the city. According to meeting documents, the club has requested to expand its area within the park to include most of the land between the club’s current area and SARA Park Road.
The City Council will also consider a request to rezone the property at 2571 Via Palma, currently zoned for limited multifamily, and the adjacent golf course property from its current zoning to residential estate zoning. The applicant, Theron Tilgner, told the Planning and Zoning Commission in June that he plans to purchase the 13,744 square foot portion of the golf course and add it to the existing residential lot with plans to build a single family residence on the property.
The rezone request would double the maximum allowable building height from 15 feet to 30 feet, which drew opposition from a couple of the property’s neighbors who say it will negatively affect the view from their properties. The Planning and Zoning Commission ultimately recommended approval of the request with a 5-1 vote.
The council will also hear a request to rezone three properties on the 2400 block of Anita Avenue from limited commercial to single family residential. The properties are currently part of an island of commercial zoning that has been in place for years, similar to other commercially-zone islands spread throughout the community. During the Planning and Zoning Commission’s hearing on the topic in June there was significant discussion about why those commercial properties are there and balancing the need for more housing with the need for more commercial areas.
The commission ultimately recommended approval of the request by a narrow 3-2 vote.
The City Council will also consider passing a resolution to affirm its strong support for a grant for Congressional Directed Spending that it applied for through Arizona Senator Mark Kelly’s office. The council approved the grant application on June 22, requesting $4,072,500 to help the city refurbish its police station and jail after a recent assessment of the facilities found significant repairs are needed to the station’s HVAC system, roof, plumbing, floors, fire safety systems and more.
The council also will consider recommending the approval of a Series #10 Beer and Wine Store Liquor License for All American Fuel Stop, located at 1041 S. Acoma Blvd.
As part of the consent agenda, the council will also consider approving the purchase of two LIFEPAK 15 defibrillators from Stryker Medical for the Fire Department. According to meeting documents, the total cost of the two units combined is almost $70,000 but the city will get $13,000 in credit for trading in two of its existing LIFEPAKs. That will leave the city with a bill for $56,624.26 for both new units.
The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the Council Chambers located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting will be open for members of the public to attend in person, or it can be viewed live on channel 4 or steamed online at lhcaz.gov. Citizens can comment during any public hearing or during call to the public on any issue under the city’s purview. Written comments can also be submitted by emailing cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting.
