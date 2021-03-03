The Lake Havasu Stampede, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, will perform over three nights at the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds, from Friday, March 19, to Sunday, March 21.
Events begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Organizers say all three rodeo performances are slated to bring in top rodeo athletes. With rodeo schedules cut by nearly 70 percent in 2020 and into 2021, every rodeo has become important for the athletes that are trying to qualify for season finals, including the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo scheduled for Las Vegas in December. The Stampede will feature the standard PRCA Rodeo events of bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, and bull riding along with Women’s Pro Rodeo events of breakaway roping and barrel racing.
The events will also feature mutton busting, or sheep riding, for the kids ages 4-7 and under 80 pounds Registration for mutton busting’ is available online at HavasuStampede.com and is limited to only 10 kids per day.
Tickets for the rodeo are available for purchase online at HavasuStampede.com. Adults tickets are $15 and kids ages 3-15 are $5. Tickets will be available at the gate the day of the rodeo, however event organizers are recommending purchasing your tickets online to help avoid lines at the gate.
