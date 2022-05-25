For many local residents and visitors, Memorial Day represents the start of Lake Havasu City’s annual summer boating season. And this weekend, Lake Havasu State Park officials are expecting to see high activity on, as well as off the lake.
As of April, Lake Havasu State Park remained the most-visited facility in the Arizona’s state parks system. And according to Park Manager Dan Roddy, business is expected to remain consistently high throughout this weekend. Campground reservations for 54 camping lots and 13 cabins at the park are now filled, Roddy says, and park officials have met a larger number of visitors who have bought their day passes in advance.
“We’re encouraging people to get here early,” Roddy said Wednesday. “And we’re doing everything we can to make sure that people come out and have a good weekend without any major incidents.”
According to state records, Lake Havasu State Park received about 18,000 visitors from Friday through Monday during last year’s Memorial Day weekend, compared to 15,000 visitors in 2020, and 15,500 in 2019.
“A couple of things I’d point out that makes us so popular is our proximity to the water and our community,” Roddy said. “Anybody who’s looking for a getaway that has a mix of outdoor recreation, with the comforts of a place like Havasu … there are great restaurants, and great places for people to stay. We benefit greatly from being here in Lake Havasu City.”
The state park lies within one square mile of a variety of boat sellers and boating service providers, and Roddy says those amenities have made the location even more of a draw to area boaters.
But heavy summer traffic and high visitation in recent years hasn’t always made for a convenient experience for visitors. Lake Havasu State Park maintains some of the busiest launch ramps in Havasu - but in 2019, 14 acres of land once used for overflow parking at the facility were closed to the public due to concerns of possible damage to buried Native American antiquities at the site.
The closure required parks officials to institute a “launch and leave” practice on its busiest days, allowing boaters to enter the park to launch their boats - but to leave the park afterward in search of another location to park their respective vehicles.
That area was reopened to the public earlier this year, and Roddy now hopes it - and the recent opening of the Havasu Riviera Marina’s new launch ramps this week - will make “launch and leave” a thing of the past.
The Havasu Riviera Marina, which has been under construction since 2018, will provide new launch ramps and a new facility for the region’s flow of summer boaters. But despite the new marina’s opening, Roddy doesn’t expect Lake Havasu State Park’s visitorship to diminish this weekend.
“We’re excited to see the Havasu Riviera open,” Roddy said. “It’s been a long time coming. We were looking forward to seeing it, just like everyone else. I like to think that between it, and more parking (at Lake Havasu State Park), ‘launch and leave’ won’t be necessary anymore.”
Recent improvements to the park have included repairs to sidewalks and throughways, repaired potholes. Park staff intend to continue making improvements to the park over the next year, but no major projects have been planned.
Although Roddy expects high traffic at the park this weekend, reservations remain open for park camping spots and cabins during weekdays throughout this summer. And that, Roddy said this week, was unusual.
“I don’t know if it’s because of high gas prices, or because the pandemic has passed, and people are finding other places to go,” Roddy said.
