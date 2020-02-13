It was a tale of unrequited love on Monday, when the winners of a Valentine’s Day cabin stay at Lake Havasu State Park were unable to accept their prize. Now, State Parks and Trails officials are giving their love to someone new.
The park’s Valentine’s Day Cabin Giveaway sweepstakes began last month, offering participants a chance to win a stay at Lake Havasu State Park’s new cabin facilities this Valentine’s Day weekend. The sweepstakes was the result of a partnership between GoLakeHavasu and Arizona State Parks and Trails to promote the park and its new amenities. The sweepstakes, which coincides with Havasu’s annual Rockabilly Reunion event, saw thousands of participants. One name was chosen at 8 a.m. Monday, but that winner was unable to claim his or her prize.
“They failed to contact us within 72 hours, so a second winner was chosen (Thursday),” said Parks and Trails Communications Specialist Ken Silwa. According to Silwa, the winner’s name will be withheld until he or she contacts Arizona State Parks and Trails to confirm his or her identity.
As of Wednesday, State Parks officials were still waiting for confirmation from the sweepstakes’ new winner.
“We notified the backup winner (Thursday),” Silwa said. “They will have until 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 15 to claim the prize. If the winner cannot attend this weekend’s Rockabilly event, an alternate event and weekend can be selected.”
Arizona State Parks and Trails officials determined the sweepstakes’ winners by using a “random number generator” through Google, Silwa said. Participants’ entries were assigned a number between “1” and the total number of contest entries, and the winner was randomly chosen through Google’s software.
If Thursday’s winner contacts Arizona Parks and Trails before Sunday, he or she will receive a two-night stay at one of Lake Havasu State Park’s cabin facilities. He or she will also receive two weekend passes to the Rockabilly Reunion, dinner and beer-tasting for two at Mudshark Brewery, an in-cabin floral arrangement and a professional portrait.
