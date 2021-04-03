Although much of Arizona’s tourism economy suffered during the early months of the pandemic, Lake Havasu State Park saw a surge in attendance as locals and travelers throughout the Southwest sought recreation in the Great Outdoors.
“The impact for us was an increase in new visitors,” said Lake Havasu State Park Manager Dan Roddy. “People from California and Nevada came to do their boating, or to hang out on the beach for a day. And more often, we were seeing more than 1,000 people per day.”
According to Roddy, those crowds are now growing now that coronavirus restrictions have been lifted by the Arizona Governor’s Office.
“It’s steadily increasing, and we’ve seen steady business when the weather’s good,” Roddy said. “We’ve seen a lot of traffic, and it’s been like that for a while. At our campground, we have almost no available spots or cabins from Easter through Memorial Day.”
Despite the absence of popular events at the state park last year, including the city’s annual balloon festival and boat show events, Roddy said the park received about 500,000 visitors during the 2020 fiscal year – and the park is likely to see the same popularity this year as well.
“Interest in RV loans and boating loans went up last year, and I think it made a big difference that we were one of the places people could still go to early on. Other states were closing their parks, but our business and operations have been up all this time.”
The popularity of Lake Havasu State Park is expected to continue this weekend, with free admission throughout Saturday and Sunday.
“We’re expecting to be operating at full capacity,” Roddy said. “I’d recommend that people show up early, because it’s going to fill up fast.”
