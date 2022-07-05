Lake Havasu City just keeps getting more popular.
Despite Independence Day falling on a Monday this year, thousands of boaters and tourists still traveled to Lake Havasu City to spend their holiday weekend on the Colorado River.
According to Lake Havasu State Park Manager, Dan Roddy, due to the Fourth of July not falling on a fixed day of the week, it is a difficult holiday to compare previous year’s numbers to. With that in mind, Roddy says the State Park’s attendance for the four day period (Fri-Mon) was up nearly 10 percent from last year.
“We’re over 17,000 visitors for the four days compared to about 15,000 in 2021,” Roddy said.
According to Roddy the busiest day for the State Park this year was Sunday when nearly 5,400 people went into the park. In 2021 the busiest day over Fourth of July weekend was also Sunday (Independence Day) but only 5,000 guests checked into the park.
While there isn’t hard data on it yet, Roddy says that he can infer from the high traffic on Thursday and Friday and the lower traffic on Monday that a lot of the people coming to the State Park were coming from outside Havasu.
“That tells me there are still a lot of people from outside the community making (Lake Havasu City) their number one boating destination,” Roddy said.
Overall Roddy says he is very pleased that the State Park got through the holiday weekend without any serious incidents occurring.
“The thousands of people that came out to the park were really able to enjoy a first class recreational experience at Lake Havasu State Park,” Roddy said.
The State Park wasn’t the only place for boaters to launch from. This is the second holiday that the Havasu Rivera launch ramps have been open, but the numbers of boaters who went there were not immediately available. Calls to the Marina manager were not returned as of press time.
Law and Order
With all of these visitors to Lake Havasu, local law enforcement agencies were plenty busy over the weekend.
According to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, waterway deputies contacted 348 boaters, issued 59 boating citations, made 15 arrests for reckless operation of a watercraft and made two arrests for boaters operating under the influence.
The release also reports deputies responding to two non-injury boat crashes, two injury boat crashes, four medical assists, and five waterway search and rescue calls. These incidents included a boat fire, a near drowning and a subject with a broken leg.
On Monday MCSO deputies responded to a call in the North Basin that involved a lost passenger who fell off a personal watercraft. Resources from both MCSO and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department searched for the passenger who was located in the middle of the lake.
According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department, the department’s Marine Enforcement Unit made 208 enforcement stops, 17 arrests for boating under the influence, two warrant arrests and issued 87 citations and 127 verbal warnings.
Meanwhile, the Lake Havasu City Police Department made 32 arrests over a four day period (Fri-Mon) according to its Daily Arrest Bulletin. Of those 32 arrests, 11 were for DUIs, and only one was fireworks related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.