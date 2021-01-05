The Lake Havasu Unified School District board welcomed a few new – and familiar – faces to the ranks Tuesday afternoon. They also appointed a new presidency to lead the district into 2021.
The school board met at the district office at 4 p.m. to swear in three members – John Masden, Eric Aurand and Kyle Niedermann.
John Masden is a returning member who was absent from the board for much of 2020 due to a serious biking accident that left him with critical injuries. After months of recovery, he began returning to school board meetings near the end of the year.
He’s held a seat on the school board since 2016, and he owns Connected Computer, a local business on McCulloch Boulevard.
When asked why he was running for re-election by News-Herald in February 2020, Masden said he had “concerns about our community schools moving forward.”
“Make no mistake, there is peril for us if the gains aren’t preserved and built upon,” Masden said. “The board won’t have any institutional memory if I don’t run… I also see, especially in curriculum discussions, that the public is ignored as well as district policy or procedure to get to an outcome.”
Masden was also chosen to be the board’s president for 2021, with Aurand serving as vice president.
Aurand is a math professor at ASU Havasu, and he’s been a resident since 2007. He was nominated for the president’s position during the meeting, but he turned it down, citing his lack of experience on the school board and emphasizing that he would need sufficient training to feel comfortable accepting the role.
Niedermann was the third member sworn in. When asked why he wanted to run back in February, he said he wanted to be a voice for young families in Havasu.
“Many of these young parents are too busy right now to serve on the school board. But I do have the time, and I want to bring their voices into the conversation,” Neidermann said.
His turning point – and motivation for running for a school board seat -- came while paying for his order at a local fast food restaurant, according to past reporting.
“My order came to $7.87. I gave the young cashier $11.87, expecting to get a five-dollar bill back. She couldn’t figure out the change. So she called over her manager, who also couldn’t figure it out. Neither one could do the math. I’m very concerned about our future,” he said.
A resident since 2008, Neidermann manages Sam’s Shooters Emporium and comes from a family of educators.
