The Lake Havasu Unified School District filled two new administrative positions.
Jon Moss, athletic director and teacher for the Mohave Valley Elementary District, was hired as principal of Nautilus Elementary. He replaces Principal Roger Burger.
Thunderbolt Middle School Principal Lindsey Bitterman will serve as the district’s director of human resources.
Bitterman started as principal at Thunderbolt last year. Prior to that, she was a math teacher at the school since 2009.
“Mrs. Bitterman has demonstrated ethical and innovative leadership during a very challenging year,” Superintendent Rebbeca Stone said. “Her willingness to learn, her passion for our district and elevating staff members in addition to her commitment to the success of our students make her a great fit for the director of human resources.”
Stone had similar praise for Moss, who she pointed out serves as a board member for the WAVE JTED district.
“Mr. Moss has a passion for building relationships that lead to improved academic achievement and behavior,” Stone said. “His focus on restorative justice practices serve the whole child, which is already a focus at Nautilus.”
The school board’s next meeting is on June 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.