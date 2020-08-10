School has officially started, but lots of decisions and preparations remain ahead in order to replace the virtual learning already underway with in-person instruction.
The Lake Havasu Unified School District will hold a special board meeting today from 4 to 7 p.m. to discuss several issues and options for the district as it starts to look ahead to bringing students back to the classroom.
“We will be presenting the board with all the information that we have so far,” said LHUSD Superintendent Rebecca Stone. “There has been a great deal of information that has come out in the past few weeks getting ready for when in person learning can happen.”
Although Havasu schools started up distance learning on Aug. 3, the Arizona Department of Public Health just released its guidelines for reopening schools on Thursday.
Mohave County already meets the threshold for two of the three metrics identified by the state to reopen schools with a decline in cases for two consecutive weeks and two consecutive weeks with hospital visits for covid-like illness below 10 percent. The third requirement is two consecutive weeks with less than 7 percent positive covid tests – Mohave County is currently at 12.1 percent according to the state health department’s website.
Stone had a meeting with the Mohave County Health Department and other superintendents in the county on Monday, and said the she plans to meet with a new Health Department liaison to the schools today to discuss the reopening process in greater detail. Stone said she expects to share what she learns in those discussions with the school board.
“Our board has been tasked with making choices that impact student, staff, and community wellbeing,” said School Board President Lisa Roman. “We received benchmarks from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) last week, and we are expected to use that information to evaluate our local circumstances and develop a strategy. Like other school districts, LHUSD faces choices that are neither simple nor straightforward, but my objective is to use data that is specific to Lake Havasu City to render an evidence-based decision.”
The agenda also includes discussion and action on waivers, which Stone explained are covid-related waivers for parents to sign. Stone said such waivers are an option for schools, but not necessarily required.
“That is for the board to decide,” Stone said. “They can approve it or not approve that we use it. But it is really just to share that coming to school when we do open is voluntary. We do have other options.”
Also on the agenda is discussion about the school district’s new liability coverage.
School board meetings are still closed to public attendance with the board enforcing Centers for Disease Control’s 10-person limit. Citizens can watch the meeting live at www.lhusd.org/boardvideos. Questions or concerns can be emailed to boardmeeting@lhusd.org.
