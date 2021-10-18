The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board will meet tonight at district office where they will vote to approve a new vocational education class for Lake Havasu High School.
On the agenda for the school board’s meeting tonight is a vote to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the school district and the Lake Havasu Fire Department for a career and technical education fire science course. If the board votes to approve the MOU, $10,000 from CTE funds will be used each semester to pay for a fire service program that would start in January.
Other than the MOU with the fire department the board will also be voting to approve performance evaluations for district employees. The board will also hear an annual bond report.
The LHUSD school board will meet tonight at 6 p.m. at the district office at 2200 Havasupai Blvd.
