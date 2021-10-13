The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting Thursday at the district office at 2200 Havasupai Blvd., beginning at 6 p.m.
Board members are scheduled to hear a presentation on the annual financial report for 2020-21 school year.
After the board votes on the approval of the report it will be sent the Arizona Department of Education.
The report is not yet available for public review, but the district says it will be posted at havasu.k12.az.us after it is approved by the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.