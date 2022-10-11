Educators and members of the Lake Havasu City public met this week for a chance to meet and engage with constituents before the November general election, while addressing issues relevant to the Lake Havasu Unified School District.

Several candidates will race for two seats on the school board that are now open this year. Incumbent school board member Lisa Roman and candidate Sharon Harvey spoke on Tuesday before educators and members of the Havasu community in a candidate forum at the London Bridge Convention Center. Fellow candidate Barbara Lumpkins was also invited to speak at the forum, but was unable to attend.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

It was a good forum with lots of great information. It was interesting to find out that our local school board has already voted to keep CRT and sexually explicit material out of our schools. There’s a lot of good work that the school board has accomplished in the last two years dealing with our community.

I am impressed with the quality of these two individuals and their commitment to our students and our community. We are fortunate to have highly qualified people like Ms Roman and Dr Harvey willing to run for our school board!

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

There’s more useful information in your comment, Havasu Guy, than in the multi-paragraph article.

