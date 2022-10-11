Educators and members of the Lake Havasu City public met this week for a chance to meet and engage with constituents before the November general election, while addressing issues relevant to the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
Several candidates will race for two seats on the school board that are now open this year. Incumbent school board member Lisa Roman and candidate Sharon Harvey spoke on Tuesday before educators and members of the Havasu community in a candidate forum at the London Bridge Convention Center. Fellow candidate Barbara Lumpkins was also invited to speak at the forum, but was unable to attend.
Topics for discussion on Tuesday included critical race theory, sexual education, transparency within the school board and the need for parental involvement in school functions.
Roman, who has served on the school board since 2019, says she focuses on working as a team with her fellow board members, and values decisions that attribute to students’ success in the classroom.
”I’m really pleased with the direction that our district is heading,” Roman said. “Our board for the last two years has been very cooperative, and very productive … Some of the goals I have with a second term are to continue to improve workforce satisfaction.”
Roman recently voted with the school board to approve a 7% pay increase for certified staff, and a $1.35 raise for classified staff, with a 4.5% cost-of-living adjustment.
“Our teachers are professionals, they are hardworking and they deserve to be paid like the hardworking professionals they are.”
Roman intends to maintain her momentum on the board in a way that benefits staff and students in the future.
Harvey, who has worked in college, high school and elementary education for more than 20 years, believes her talent and experience makes her uniquely qualified to serve the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
“I have been very happy to be involved in this community through education, but I didn’t see myself as a school board candidate,” Harvey said at Tuesday’s forum. “But others suggested it to me. And it made sense to me because for the past four or five years, I’ve been running education conferences, giving papers, working on publications and thinking about all of the issues in education.”
Harvey says that the more she explored the possibility of running, the more it made sense.
“I’m already involved in this community in the school system,” Harvey said. “IWe started a tutoring career center after school (in Havasu) that was completely free, for grades 4-12. And I used students from ASU and from the high school and community members to come out and teach math, science, social studies and English. And we did that after school for three-hour days. We’ve served more than 300 students in our school district.”
The experience has made Harvey aware of what students need, and the curriculum that is taught in Havasu schools. If elected, Harvey says she would seek to ensure that curriculum remains honest and age-appropriate for all students, would work to maintain transparency for parents, educators and communities within the school’s governing body.
Harvey, Roman and fellow candidate Barbara Lumpkins are set to appear on the ballot on Election Day, Nov. 8.
(2) comments
It was a good forum with lots of great information. It was interesting to find out that our local school board has already voted to keep CRT and sexually explicit material out of our schools. There’s a lot of good work that the school board has accomplished in the last two years dealing with our community.
I am impressed with the quality of these two individuals and their commitment to our students and our community. We are fortunate to have highly qualified people like Ms Roman and Dr Harvey willing to run for our school board!
There’s more useful information in your comment, Havasu Guy, than in the multi-paragraph article.
