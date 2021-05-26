Lake Havasu Unified School District’s Human Resources Department is holding a job fair for all open positions today from 1 to 5 p.m. at the LHUSD District Office Boardroom. The District is hiring teachers, counselors, para-professionals, custodians, bus drivers, and other staff members for the 2021-22 school year.
LHUSD is currently working with the Arizona Department of Education to issue their own teaching certificates for candidates who possess a bachelor’s degree. They are planning on partnering with MCC to make this a possibility. They will have information about other alternative programs.
LHUSD boasts one of the top induction programs in the state and is hopeful to develop its own teaching staff using a “grow your own” model.
“We are excited for applicants from Lake Havasu City and beyond to become part of the LHUSD family and make a profound difference in the lives of young people,” current HR Director Jaime Festa-Daigle said.
All open positions can be found at lhusd.org. Candidates are encouraged to bring a resume to the job fair and someone will be available onsite to answer questions about the process of becoming a teacher. MCC will also be present to share programs available through MCC.
