Over a dozen people gathered in the Lake Havasu Unified School District Office boardroom, Thursday to attend a career fair where they got more information about career opportunities across the district.
While the fair was hiring for all types of positions in the LHUSD from paraprofessionals to bus drivers, the district was also looking to hire new teachers, which can be a difficult task in Arizona.
To help combat the teacher shortage, the district is in the process of launching a new program that will make the road to becoming a teacher a little easier for someone who didn’t graduate from college with a teaching degree.
The LHUSD Bridge Program is a two-year teacher certification program being offered with help from Mohave Community College. The program allows the district to hire someone without certification to be a teacher, while the person goes through the process of receiving their certification.
While LHUSD has had success in the past with teachers in the community college certification programs, the results from private programs has been mixed, district officials say.
“When it was just the community colleges in the business, their certification process is really reliable but now there are private alternatives running certification programs,” Human Resources Director Jaime Festa-Daigle said. “We have seen more students not be successful, and then we have had people teach for us for two years and then at the end they are not certified.”
Festa-Daigle says this is what convinced the district to launch their own certification program.
Applicants to the Bridge program are required to have a bachelor’s degree as well as a fingerprint clearance card. Along with meeting at least twice a month with a mentor teacher, candidates in the bridge program also have to attend classes at MCC.
“We chose the most specific classes that deal with the actual practice of teaching rather than the theory of teaching,” Festa-Daigle said. “These classes that cover topics like teaching students who are exceptional learners and classroom management.”
Bridge participants are required to earn grades of Cs or better in the four classes that they have to take.
The LHUSD Bridge Program is going in front of the State Board of Education on June 28 and if approved the district will officially be able to issue its own teaching certifications.
