Surrounded by her fellow teachers and school district officials, Andrea Montez was named Teacher of the Year on Tuesday.
She learned of the honor at a surprise ceremony at Jamaica Elementary School. Montez is a special education teacher at the school and has been with the Lake Havasu Unified School District for 14 years.
In her opening remarks, District Superintendent Diana Asseier noted that because of the nature of Montez’s work, she has the opportunity to make a significant impact on her students’ lives.
“She works with many of the same students for multiple years,” Asseier said.
Jamaica Principal Andrea Helart described Montez as a “trusted educator and mentor.”
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy also attended the event, which observed all the rules of social distancing. Sheehy proclaimed May 19 as “Teacher of the Year Day” in Havasu in Montez’s honor.
Mudshark co-owner Tina Stocking was also on hand and informed Montez that the restaurant intended to name a menu item after her.
With Tuesday’s announcement, Montez is now a candidate for Mohave County Teacher of the Year.
