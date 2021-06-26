Lake Havasu City schools will have more money to operate next year, thanks in no small part to federal stimulus money. At a special session meeting last week the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board voted to approve the budget for the 2021-2022 school year. Below is a breakdown of the proposed budget.
School District Budget Limit: $64,577,790
For the 2022 fiscal year LHUSD has budgeted for an expenditure limit of $64,577,790, which is up $14,511,938 from the previous year’s budget. The $64 million budget total is made up of three different funds each with their own restrictions on how the money in the fund can be spent. The school district’s budget is an expenditure budget which means the school uses formulas to estimate how much money the district will receive in a fiscal year and budget their expenses accordingly.
Federal Projects: $17,480,405
A whopping $12,150,435 higher than last year’s federal projects fund, money from this fund is tied to income earned from grants. Grant money helps fund after school tutoring, summer school programs, support staff salaries and professional development for teachers. The dramatic increase in the federal project funds comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund that the federal government passed to help schools deal with the fallout of covid-19. LHUSD received $952,908 for the first ESSER grant, $3,955,052 for ESSER 2 and $8,941,412 for the final ESSER grant. The money can be spent on covid precautions and efforts by the district to address learning losses related to the pandemic.
Maintenance and Operation fund: $40,593,336
Up by $1.4 million from the previous year’s budget, Maintenance and Operation funds are determined by school enrollment and money from the fund go toward employee salary, benefits and support services. LHUSD has a budget for a total amount of $21,321,808 for employee salaries and $12,568,140 for employee benefits.
Currently the district has 310 certified staff member positions and 553 classified staff positions reflected in the budget. Of the 310 certified staff members 275 are teachers. According to the FY 2022 budget the average teacher salary in the district is $50,234, 25 percent higher than salary in 2018.
Unrestricted Capital Outlay: $6,504,049
More than $890,000 over last year’s budget, unrestricted capital outlay funds come partially from a state fund called district additional assistance. Money from this fund can be spent on equipment, property expenses and learning materials. LHUSD has budgeted for $818,386 to be spent on instructional materials and textbooks, $1,075,323 for furniture and equipment, $3,100,000 on renovations and $1 million on new construction.
The LHUSD governing board will vote to adopt the proposed budget at their July 6 meeting. The meeting will also be a public hearing, giving community members the chance to voice their thoughts on the budget.
