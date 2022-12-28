Jaime Festa-Daigle

The Lake Havasu Unified School District is currently looking at new curriculums to adopt for Lake Havasu High School.

Until Feb. 21, members of the public can stop by the District Office at 2200 Havasupai Boulevard to view Saavas and Cengage’s Social Studies textbooks for grades 9 through 12 and Saavas and McGraw Hill’s Science textbooks for the same grades.

