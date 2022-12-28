The Lake Havasu Unified School District is currently looking at new curriculums to adopt for Lake Havasu High School.
Until Feb. 21, members of the public can stop by the District Office at 2200 Havasupai Boulevard to view Saavas and Cengage’s Social Studies textbooks for grades 9 through 12 and Saavas and McGraw Hill’s Science textbooks for the same grades.
According to Jaime Festa-Daigle, LHUSD director of student achievement, having the textbooks available for public viewing is just one step in the lengthy process of adopting new curriculum that is laid out by board policies and state law.
The first step the district took, Festa-Daigle says, was putting out a request for proposals to textbook publishers.
“We were looking for publishers who offered textbooks and materials that covered multiple courses in science including Advanced Placement courses… and in social studies (materials and textbooks) that will be used in courses ranging from American History to Civics and from Economics to Advanced Placement”
Then to meet the requirements of board policy, which says the adoption process must involve “staff members, students and community members,” the district holds Public Curriculum Adoption Stakeholders’ meetings to discuss the value of the proposed textbook and materials.
“We utilize textbook committees made up of staff, students, families, and representatives from higher education and the business community,” Festa-Daigle said. “… We value feedback on the materials we use to ensure that students who go to our schools have access to the materials that will help them be successful.”
The district held the first set of Public Curriculum Adoption Stakeholders’ meetings in November and the final meetings will be held in January.
Another policy that affects curriculum adoption, Festa-Daigle says, is the board policy which lays out specific requirements of what can and cannot be taught.
According to the policy, class instruction that promotes the overthrow of the United States government, resentment toward a race or class of people, is designed primarily for students of a particular ethnic group or advocate ethnic solidarity instead of treatment of students as individuals is not allowed.
Finally after the Public Curriculum Adoption Stakeholders’ meetings are over and the textbooks and materials have been available at district office for 60 days for public viewing the LHUSD school board votes to adopt the curriculum.
“This all aligns with Arizona state law, specifically ARS 15-721,” Festa-Daigle said.
The next Adoption Stakeholders’ meetings are Jan. 18 for the science curriculum and Jan. 23 for the Social Studies. For these interested in learning more about the curriculum taught at LHUSD go online to lhusd.org/curriculum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.