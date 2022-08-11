Lake Havasu High School

Lake Havasu High School Principal Scott Becker (left) points a student in the right direction during the final passing period of the day back in October. That was the first day back on campus for Havasu’s secondary students.

 Today's News-Herald

The Lake Havasu Unified School District has updated its covid protocols and will stop notifying families of when students are possibly exposed to the coronavirus.

With the new school year starting this past Monday, LHUSD student services director Jon Moss says the district updated its covid protocols to “reflect” that there is no longer a state of emergency for covid in Arizona.

