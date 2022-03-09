Federal covid funds are still benefiting Lake Havasu schools.
The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board held its March meeting on Tuesday with only one item on its agenda to vote to approve the purchase of over 200 laptops for use in the high school.
The agenda item called for the purchase of 270 laptops from Lenovo Laptops for a cost not exceeding $108,000. The laptops would be used and checked out to high school students who do not have access to technology at home.
Instead of coming directly from the district’s budget, the $108,000 used to buy the laptops would be from the Federal Communications Emergency Connectivity fund, a $7.17 billion program to help schools and libraries provide the resources needed for remote learning.
The deadline for submitting an application to the FCC for emergency connectivity funds was Oct. 13, 2021.
All school board members except for John Masden voted to approve the purchases. Masden says he decided to cast a no vote because “could think of better things to do with the $100,000 to get laptops.”
The LHUSD School board holds it next monthly meeting on April 19 starting a 6 p.m.
