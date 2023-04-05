Over the weekend, Lake Havasu Unified School District made announcements for the 2022-23 teachers of the year.
Each of the six elementary schools, Thunderbolt Middle School and Lake Havasu High School chose one teacher based on a selection committee as well as through nominations.
Andrea Helart, communications and community outreach director for the district, says this year’s Teacher of the Year recognition event will be held on Tues., April 18 at 5:30 p.m.
Staff, District Teacher and Rookie of the Year will be recognized at the evening reception.
The district’s Governing Board meeting that takes place afterwards at 6 p.m. will honor all site level teachers, Helart adds.
The event will be held at the LHUSD #1 District Board Room located at 2200 Havasupai Blvd. Reservations for the reception can be sent to Lbitterman@lhusd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.