Renovations that began last year at the Lake Havasu City Visitor Center could soon be completed, and Havasu tourism officials are planning a special reopening to give the city’s residents and visitors a big welcome.
Last July, tourism officials began the building’s first renovation project since opening the center in 2013. Much of the building was closed to visitors as work progressed, with a complete remodeling of the center’s floorplan and the installation of a central information desk within the building. With a new electronic marquis to advertise upcoming events and new multimedia features inside, tourism officials are planning a “reopening celebration” for the facility in early March.
According to GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon, renovations to the building were about 95% complete as of Friday. The renovations cost about $125,000, Concannon said, all of which were funded through merchandise sales at the location.
“The Lake Havasu Visitor Center is a focal point of information for travelers, and our volunteers are often the first faces visitors see when they come to our beautiful community,” Concannon said.
“This ‘re-imagining’ of the center means a stronger first impression for our visitors and a greater representation of all our city has to offer. It’s also a renewed point of pride for our many residents that regularly stop by.”
According to Concannon, civic and business leaders are invited to attend the center’s informal “reopening ceremony,” which is scheduled to begin 4 p.m. March 4.
