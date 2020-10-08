The Lake Havasu Yacht Club and its members have grown with Lake Havasu City since its early days.
The club is celebrating 50 years of boating, service and being part of the Lake Havasu City community.
September marked the club’s 50th anniversary. According to members, three boaters in February 1969 decided the small town needed a yacht club. An article was placed in the local newspaper and a meeting was held at Smoketree Elementary School. The club was formed and meetings were held at various locations around the lake. The following year the Lake Havasu Yacht Club was formed with 22 original members. The club incorporated in September 1970 as the Lake Havasu Yacht Club. In 1986 the club moved to its current building, after securing a lease from the city for the land and holding many fundraisers for a building. The club moved to this facility on London Bridge Road in January 1988.
The club is a member of the US Sailing Association, Yacht Clubs of America and the Southern California Yachting Association. Members enjoy many social events: a casino night, a sailing regatta, a mystery dinner, holiday celebrations, weekly dinners, and fundraisers to support local youth groups and charities.
For information on the yacht club, visit lhyc.net.
