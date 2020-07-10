Go Lake Havasu, the contracted tourism marketing agency for Lake Havasu City, has made high-resolution photos of Lake Havasu available for use as virtual backgrounds for the Zoom video chat application. Photos available for download include images of the London Bridge, Havasu’s signature sunsets and Jet Ski action on the lake. Find the images at GoLakeHavasu.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.