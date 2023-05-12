Syndication: Arizona Republic

The Las Vegas Boat Harbor & Lake Mead Marina, February 16, 2022, on the Arizona/Nevada border. A high-water mark or bathtub ring is visible on the shoreline; Lake Mead is down 161 vertical feet. Colorado River 9213329002

 Mark Henle/The Republic

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — To help keep visitors and outdoor recreators safe during the record high temperature summer months, Lake Mead National Recreation Area is instituting seasonal closures to certain strenuous areas and park trails from May 15, 2023 – September 30, 2023.

According to the National Weather Service, excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the Southwest United States. Therefore, Lake Mead is taking measures to proactively curb these serious safety concerns and potential tragedies by closing the following areas:

