Authorities say five inmates at a Maricopa County jail have been treated and released from hospitals after overdosing. County Sheriff’s officials say the overdoses occurred Saturday at the Towers Jail in Phoenix. The 720-bed facility houses medium security general population inmates and most are un-sentenced, pre-trial detainees. A sheriff’s spokesman said all five inmates received doses of Narcan and were conscious before being evaluated at a hospital. Last month, seven women incarcerated at the Estrella Jail in Phoenix were hospitalized after overdosing. Responding to an increase in fentanyl overdoses in county jails, Sheriff Paul Penzone plans to install seven additional security scanners to screen employees and volunteers who go in and out of the jails for drugs and contraband.