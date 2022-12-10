Syndication: Arizona Republic

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and former President Donald Trump rally in Mesa on Oct. 9, 2022. News Donald Trump Attends Rally For Kari Lake Blake Masters And Other Trump Ticket Candidates

 Alex Gould/The Arina Republic

PHOENIX — Alleging laws were broken, the losing Republican candidates for the top statewide offices all are asking judges to unilaterally declare them the winners of their races — or at least call a new election.

But it remains to be seen whether they can produce evidence of misconduct to justify such radical relief. And even if judges conclude legal violations, getting a court to order such radical relief could prove difficult absent a showing that these issues actually affected the outcome.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.