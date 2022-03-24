As the Southwest continues to face ongoing drought, water resources are diminishing even as the region’s electrical needs continue to grow. Now, a Northern Arizona hydroelectric dam could suspend its energy-generating operations, and Mohave County officials are seeking alternatives.
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation officials said this week that water levels at Lake Powell have fallen such in recent years that the Glen Canyon hydroelectric dam’s operations may not be possible, while serving the region’s water needs. The minimum water elevation required at Lake Powell to maintain electrical generation operations at the dam is about 3,490 feet.
A Bureau of Reclamation report in February that Lake Powell will have a 90% probability of reaching critical water elevation (less than 3,525 feet) this year.
In January, the agency predicted a 20% chance of the dam’s elevation falling below minimum hydroelectric requirements by 2024. That probability increased to 27% last month.
According to Bureau of Reclamation officials this week, the hydroelectric energy production at Glen Canyon Dam, in northern Coconino County, has already been reduced. As water levels continue to fall, customer rates throughout the southwest are expected to be affected. Rates have already increased by 11% for customers this year in the Upper Colorado River Basin, Reclamation officials said, and Glen Canyon Dam’s turbine runners were recently replaced with more efficient designs in an effort to stave increased costs for as many as 3 million customers throughout Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico.
The Alternative
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, who represents Southern Lake Havasu City, proposed this week an effort to use recent advances in water-free nuclear technology to stave off potential future water and electrical shortages.
“Nuclear power can produce enough electricity to combat the power issue we will be facing in the next decade,” Johnson said. “And with new technology, it will be cheaper than other renewable energy.”
Johnson cited work by Wyoming-based TerraPower, which was created through funding by tech billionaire Bill Gates. The company has made efforts to revolutionize nuclear reactors, and Johnson says the company has begun planning to build a new form of nuclear power plant in Kemmerer, Wyoming. The plant would use liquid sodium as a cooling agent instead of water. The liquid sodium will be able to absorb more heat from nuclear reactors than water, and would not require an outside energy source to operate a nuclear plant’s cooling systems.
“It’s impressive technology, and one that I feel could revolutionize the way we view and feel about nuclear energy,” Johnson said.
The Cost
According to Johnson, the cost of producing a nuclear power plant with liquid sodium as a cooling agent would reduce the cost of such a plant by half. Traditional nuclear power plants cost about $9 billion to build, Johnson said - but the facility planned by TerraPower in Wyoming will cost an estimated $5 billion. Subsequent costs for future TerraPower plants could cost as little as $1 billion.
The planned power plant in Wyoming is also expected to employ an average of 2,000 workers at the peak of its operations, and could create more than 400 indirect renewable energy jobs.
“The costs are cheaper and the new technology allows us to build and run these plants in a more environmentally safe way,” Johnson said.
The Benefit to Mohave County
According to Johnson, more nuclear power plants throughout the U.S. could create a greater market for uranium - and Mohave County maintains some of the richest deposits of Uranium in the U.S., located in the Arizona Strip.
Between Mohave and Coconino Counties, Western Arizona has an estimated 375 million pounds of uranium - enough to power the city of Phoenix for about 300 years, Johnson said. Uranium mining operations in the Arizona Strip ceased in 2012, when the U.S. Department of Interior chose no longer to pursue uranium mining in Western Arizona.
According to Johnson, America now imports 90% of uranium used to create nuclear energy. About 38.3% of that uranium is shipped to the U.S. from Russia, Johnson said.
“A lot of the world is dependent on countries like Russia for our energy, and it doesn’t have to be this way,” Johnson said. “As new technologies come out, I hope the federal government will change their unjust 2012 decision.”
Typical politicians. They saw it coming years ago yet did little other than tell us it was coming. The same will happen around here with water. They see it coming, but continue to allow new home construction. Some day soon someone will say, "We'll be out of water in another year. What shall we do?"
