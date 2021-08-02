PAGE — The National Park Service is warning that the Wahweap main launch ramp in South Lake Powell may become unusable within two weeks because of falling water levels in the Colordo River. According to a news release, the ramp will be closed once water levels reach an elevation of 4,551 feet. Calculations based on current rates of water loss estimate the lake will reach the elevation in 10 to 14 days.
The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is announcing plans to improve the Wahweap Auxiliary Ramp, a previously submerged launch ramp adjacent to Wahweap Main Launch Ramp. The Wahweap Auxiliary Ramp will provide temporary and limited boater access to South Lake Powell while rehabilitation of the Stateline Auxiliary Ramp is underway. The Wahweap Auxiliary Ramp will also allow for critical emergency retrievals of damaged or stranded vessels.
