Cars were lined down the street as dozens gathered at Niko’s Grill & Pub on Tuesday afternoon to hear from Kari Lake on her campaign for the governor’s seat.
Owner Nick “Niko” Litras said the event came together in four days after he found out about Lake’s Lake Havasu City visit on Friday evening. But he and the other attendees and speakers were “shocked and excited” about the turnout.
Other notable figures at the event included Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward, Mayor Cal Sheehy, and city council candidates David Diaz and Mark Curry. The event, held at 3 p.m., was a fundraiser for Lake’s campaign.
“I am telling you, this is the most patriotic county in the United States,” Lake said, launching into her address. “The people of Mohave County love this country, and they are not afraid to speak out about it. And I think that’s where this country is now. We realize that we Republicans have been very polite, don’t want to ruffle feathers. It is the time to ruffle feathers and ruffle them fast.”
Exactly one year ago, Lake resigned from her position as a news anchor for Fox 10 in Phoenix, closing the book on a 27-year journalism career.
“I thought I worked for the good guys, I really did,” Lake said. “But when covid struck, I realized there are no good guys because if we were good guys, the media would have been talking about early treatment. They would have been telling us how to be healthier rather than, ‘Stay in your home, shut your business down, mask your children.’ And I said, ‘I don’t want to be part of that.’ If I’m not helping my community, then I’m hurting it.”
When she stepped away from her career, Lake said Arizonans “recruited” her, pushing her to consider running for office.
“At that time, I thought, you know, I don’t want to get out of the corrupt media and go into the even more slimy, corrupt world of politics. You think I’m crazy?” Lake said. “But then I realized, we have to get involved. We’re in the 11th hour of saving this great country, and it’s going to start with saving our communities and saving our state.”
That sentiment was echoed by city council candidates Diaz and Curry in their speeches following Lake’s address.
“We have to get our country back,” Diaz said. “It starts at the local level with our city councils, with our school boards, with our judges — everything.”
Curry said, “I think the best thing that can happen on August 2 is for the three of us [Sheehy, Diaz and Curry] to get on and stay on City Council. We all care about this city. The city doesn’t work for us — we work for the city.”
Lake is also confident in her ability to be victorious over Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs. Referencing recent polls, Lake said she’s “the only Republican” who can beat Hobbs.
“This place is too beautiful, too precious, too wonderful to leave in the hands of Katie Hobbs,” Lake said, adding that Arizona “can’t afford to give someone a second chance at running for governor,” referring to Republican candidate Matt Salmon, who lost the gubernatorial election in 2002.
She then brought up the 2020 election, calling it “rigged.”
“Unfortunately, we voted for the right guy, and unfortunately, they have the wrong guy in the White House, and he is dragging this country down,” Lake said. “... We need to make a priority to shore up our elections. I’ll bet you a million dollars right now not one of us would want our guy to win in the way that Joe Biden ‘allegedly’ won. We love this country more than we love any political candidate.”
Kelli Ward, who spoke after Lake, called for the decertification of Arizona’s election results.
“We are in a battle, not just between Republicans and Democrats, not just between liberty and tyranny, but between good and evil,” Ward said. “And every single person here — we are on the side of good.”
Another one of Lake’s biggest priorities is border security. Over her 27 years of covering Arizona, Lake claims the most secure border she’s ever seen was under Trump’s presidency.
“We have to use our Constitution to take our border back,” Lake said. Right there in Article one, Section 10 — when the government fails us and we have an invasion, we can protect our own citizens. On day one, after I take my hand off the Bible and give my oath of office, we’re going to declare an invasion at our border and we’re going to get the ball rolling.”
Lake plans to finish Arizona’s border wall with Mexico and allow the National Guard to arrest and deport illegal immigrants, should she win.
“We have a big heart in this country, but we’ve got to start using our heads,” Lake said. “We can’t absorb 20 million people. They say it’s two million, but I really think it’s ten times that. They’re shipping people out to other states in the dead of night, so we’re all border states now.”
Lake intends to create an “interstate compact with like-minded states” to increase border security as well.
“We shouldn’t have to bear the burden of protecting this entire country, but we will because we need to protect our state and protect our kids,” Lake said. “The fentanyl coming across is at record levels. It’s China’s way of poisoning us and destroying us and weakening our country, and we’re seeing that right now. This fentanyl coming across is not originating in Mexico. It’s coming from China, and the [China Communist Party] is behind it. We have the ability with our Constitution to fix the problem, and we’re going to do it. And I challenge Joe Biden to come down here and make us stop. I welcome that challenge.”
Mayor Sheehy said that he and Lake have discussed issues that are important for Havasu’s residents as well, including water and short-term rental control.
“These are the things that impact us every single day, and she’s working towards that to ensure we have the ability to have local control and do what’s best for our citizens here in Lake Havasu City going forward,” he said.
(4) comments
I hope she is not a liar liar Traitor Trump. Trump still supports Putin. Traitor
Speaking of liars, you are one of them.
“Other notable figures at the event included Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward…”. Isn’t she the ringleader of the group that filed a fake document to overturn the election of President Biden? Oh, yeah. She is - https://www.newsweek.com/arizina-gop-kelli-ward-subpoena-signing-electoral-1675706.
“I am telling you, this is the most patriotic county in the United States,” Lake said. Not hardly. Any county that supports the actions of Republicans to overturn the election of our nation’s president by filing fake documents is far from being patriotic.
Lesson – DO NOT elect any Republican to any office, period, they are all anti-American traitors!
[rolleyes][rolleyes][rolleyes]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.