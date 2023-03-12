The Mohave County Landfill will benefit from $622,000 in coronavirus relief funding, after a vote Monday by the county’s governing board.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, the landfill has until now relied on electrical generators to operate a system capable of controlling the facility’s methane gas emissions - Equipment that was required under a 2020 mandate from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Under those regulations, the system was required to operate 24 hours per day, year-round. But Mohave County’s power grid may offer a cheaper long-term option.
“It’s time to replace the generator out there,” Gould said on Monday. “Rather than buying another one, county staff brought to me the idea of electrifying the facility. The payback period for that would be about seven years … I think it’s a good investment.”
The alternative would have been the purchase or lease of a new generator - Something that has already been tried. The county purchased a CAT XQ100 electrical generator for the facility’s gas system in 2020, which suffered a catastrophic failure after 17 months of use. The county then rented a second generator, which began to fail in May 2022. A third generator was substituted, for which the county has until now paid a monthly rental fee.
According to Gould, another possible option was presented to him by constituents: The possibility of using methane gas emissions from the landfill itself to provide power needed to operate the facility’s gas system. On Monday, Gould said it would be impossible.
“I ran that idea by staff, and they said there’s not enough methane to run the generator,” Gould said. “Three-phase electricity opens up more opportunities for us.”
Three-Phase electrical service provides a continuous stream of electricity to the facility, which will be needed to operate the landfill’s methane gas system in adherence to EPA regulations.
Over the next 10 years, the cost of continued rental of an electrical generator at the facility would cost $1.03 million, according to county records, while a new electrical generator would cost $957,438. Records show that the estimated cost of connecting to three-phase alternating current through UniSource Electrical Services would cost $803,863 over the next decade.
The use of $622,000 in ARPA funding to connect the Mohave County Landfill to UniSource’s electrical systems was approved unanimously at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
