The Mohave County Landfill will benefit from $622,000 in coronavirus relief funding, after a vote Monday by the county’s governing board.

According to Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, the landfill has until now relied on electrical generators to operate a system capable of controlling the facility’s methane gas emissions - Equipment that was required under a 2020 mandate from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Under those regulations, the system was required to operate 24 hours per day, year-round. But Mohave County’s power grid may offer a cheaper long-term option.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.