The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission is supporting a landowner’s change of plans that would see a multifamily housing development built on Swanson Avenue near Arizona State University, where signs advertising a coming microhospital have stood for the last couple years.
The commission voted 5-1 to recommend that the City Council approve a requested amendment to the current planned development for 1.56 acres located at 2160, 2170, and 2180 Swanson Avenue. The proposal would allow for a high-density residential development which, according to the site plan submitted by developer Desert Land Group, would include a total of 66 residential units and 78 parking spots for a total density of 42 units per acre.
The site plan shows four proposed two-story buildings that would include 54 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom units.
“This is going to be higher density, on purpose, so that we can try to keep price points as affordable as possible,” said Luke Still, one of the owners of the property, and CFO of Desert Land Group. “They will probably range from about 550 to around 850 square feet.”
Commissioner Don Bergen, who was the only one to vote against the planned development amendment, noted that there have been signs on the properties for quite a while advertising Havachoice Microhospital coming, and asked what happened to those plans.
Still said the microhospital would have fit into the current planned development and that location was considered, but the project ultimately went in another direction.
“That is happening, it is just happening at a different location,” Still said of the microhospital. “It is currently under construction out at the mall. It is the same group that was going to do it (on Swanson) but there were better incentives to do it out there. It became a better location for that reason.”
The property is currently zoned as Mixed Use-Uptown Main Street/Planned Development. The planned development was originally created in 2001 to allow a surgery center, eye center and other commercial and medical buildings on those lots and the neighboring properties to the east and west. That PD was amended in 2016 leading up to The Views at Lake Havasu being built on the lots to the west.
The planned development currently allows 50 assisted living units and 13 memory care units, along with healthcare and medical offices and a restaurant on 2160, 2170, and 2180 Swanson Avenue.
“Our original intent with this PD was to build a campus that supported age-restricted type of uses, and potentially something that would support ASU in a future phase,” Still said. “Today, the only thing that we have really modified is we are seeing the reality of assisted living and memory care. We built The Views. We have occupied 64 out of the 92 rooms, but covid has definitely had an adverse impact on group living, and that definitely slowed down our ability to lease that up. That is one of the things that necessitated that change.”
The commission’s recommendation to approve the request will be forwarded to the City Council, which will make a final decision to approve or deny the proposal at a future council meeting.
