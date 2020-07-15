By BRANDON MESSICK
Today’s News-Herald
A local landscaper was rescued Monday morning when his bucket truck malfunctioned, leaving him suspended more than 50 feet above the ground in the 200 block of Lake Havasu Avenue.
The victim remained suspended for more than three hours as temperatures reached 111 degrees before Lake Havasu City firefighters were called to assist him. A fire truck and ladder were used to extricate the landscaper about 15 minutes after firefighters’ arrival.
The landscaper suffered no injuries, and did not request medical assistance before firefighters departed the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.