On Tuesday, the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board is holding a special meeting before its regular meeting on July 19.
According to the school board’s agenda, the LHUSD board will consider five items during the action item portion of its meeting.
The first item the board will vote on is the approval for a purchase of 600 Dell Latitude laptops, built to support a five-year cycle of student use, for a price not exceeding $474,120. ESSER II grant funds will be used for the purchase. The board will also vote on a revised quote for the purchase of three buses and the approval of the 2022-2023 expenditure budget.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the District office boardroom at, 2200 Havasupai Blvd. This meeting is open to the public.
