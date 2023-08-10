Community members crowded into the Sunset Room at the London Bridge Resort to express concerns over a proposed development near Bison Boulevard.
Before entering the meeting room, residents had a chance to write down any questions or concerns and drop them in a basket for the developer to review.
The meeting started with a presentation by Peter Furlow, the attorney representing the developer.
Attendees crowded around in the hot room, trying to hear Furlow over the whispers and shouted questions.
APX West, the developer, also had representatives present.
Amid questions about how the road expansion would impact traffic, Furlow said a traffic study is underway and will be completed by late August or early September.
One resident shouted out that the study would be inaccurate because snowbirds are not in town.
Someone else asked about the environmental impact studies and how the desert in the area will be impacted.
An environmental impact study was completed with the original submittal in the early 2000s, Furlow said in response.
Another resident asked about the water supply to the homes, and where it will come from.
Furlow said in terms of the water supply, the city has not “stated concern” over supplying water to the area and that if they are unable to, the project for the homes will not go through.
Residents continued to raise their hands and shout out questions or concerns, to which Furlow and the developer tried to answer.
The meeting broke up at 6 p.m. when people began asking questions at the same time and talking amongst themselves before walking out in mass.
Overall, residents expressed that they do not want increased traffic in the area by expanding the road. One resident said the changes would impact their way of life and the reasons they chose to live in the area, to begin with.
Furlow mentioned several studies currently being worked on. The developer has not submitted any official proposal or gone before the city, however, and does not currently have any plans to do so.
The current proposal may be changed before it is formally presented, and the developer will continue to accept community feedback.
(2) comments
The poll results say "No!", the meeting was full of Bison Blvd naysayers, excellent alternate solutions were proposed and yet the studies shall continue for Bison Blvd development and the project shall proceed as planned. Just words to make residents believe they have an input . . . . . . Not!
It's not just NIMBY?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.