Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to an area of State Route 95 on Sunday after receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident.
According to police, witnesses saw Las Vegas resident Jacob Camacho, 21, striking a guardrail with his vehicle before stopping on the highway. He allegedly exited his vehicle and walked into the middle of the road, asking for a ride from passersby. According to the police report, witnesses said Camacho appeared to be intoxicated.
Police arrived at the scene and soon found Camacho. After initial questioning, police say Camacho agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests, which he allegedly failed to complete. Camacho was arrested at the scene on charges of DUI and one felony count of criminal damage to property.
At the jail, Camacho allegedly agreed to provide a sample of his breath to test his level of possible intoxication. Police say his blood-alcohol concentration was measured at about 0.161% while in custody.
The estimated cost of damage to the guardrail allegedly struck by Camacho’s vehicle may be as much as $3,000, according to police.
