Today will be Lake Havasu City residents’ last chance to get help filling out their census.
A census enumerator is scheduled to be outside Smith’s today from 8 a.m. until noon to help people complete the process. Residents can also fill out the census online at my2020census.gov through the Oct. 5 deadline.
The U.S. Census Bureau had been planning on ending its efforts on Sept. 30, but the deadline was extended until Oct. 5 following a federal judge’s ruling that allowed the count to continue.
As of Thursday, the U.S. Census was reporting a self response rate of 63.7% in Arizona, which is roughly 3% below the national average.
Mohave County’s self-response rate is currently 59.4%. Kingman has the highest self response rate in the county at 74.3%, followed by Lake Havasu City at 63.6%, Bullhead City at 57.1%, with Colorado City lagging significantly behind at 28.9%. Down in La Paz County the self-response rate is 24.2% led by Parker at 50.2% while Quartzsite was at 19.9% on Thursday. Maricopa County has the highest self-response rate in the state at 67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.