The last London Bridge Rotary Coin is now on sale.
The London Bridge Rotary Club announced earlier this year that the 50th year of the commemorative coin would be the last.
Sale of the coins have provided more than $1.5 million to organizations in Havasu including Hospice of Havasu and programs such as Kinderswim and Adopt a Family.
The theme of this year’s coin is “London Bridge Havasu & Rotary coin 50 Years“. The front of the coin depicts fireworks and balloons for the 50th anniversary. The back of the coin displays the London Bridge and the Rotary emblem.
The coin is available in four different configurations: a standard coin, a colorized coin, a one ounce solid fine silver coin and a one ounce solid fine silver coin with a 24k gold overlay.
The standard coin sells for $10. The colorized coin sells for $20. The Silver and silver/gold overlay coins are only available in three coin sets with a standard or colorized coin included. These sets sell for $90 and $120.
The coins are available for sale at the Visitors Center under the bridge.The coins can also be purchased from London Bridge Rotary members at many of the events planned for the 50th anniversary celebration as well as on the parade route on Oct. 30th
For information, call Gary Hettick at 928-302-6935 or email ghettick@frontier.com to place an order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.