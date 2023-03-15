Wednesday’s afternoon rain storm left people stranded and roadways flooded across the Tri-state.

Mohave County experienced stormy weather throughout, with Lake Havasu City receiving hail in addition to plenty of lightning. The Topock area was issued a tornado warning in the late afternoon due to conditions that could lead to a funnel, though no tornado was spotted as of 7:30 p.m.

