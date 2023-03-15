Wednesday’s afternoon rain storm left people stranded and roadways flooded across the Tri-state.
Mohave County experienced stormy weather throughout, with Lake Havasu City receiving hail in addition to plenty of lightning. The Topock area was issued a tornado warning in the late afternoon due to conditions that could lead to a funnel, though no tornado was spotted as of 7:30 p.m.
In Laughlin, flooding in some areas almost reached up to car windows, and the roadway at Casino Drive and Thomas Edison Drive was impassable at one point due to flooding. As of 7:30 p.m. Casino Drive was closed both ways between Harrah’s Laughlin Casino and Bay Shore Inn.
Swift water rescues were made throughout the area, from Bullhead City down to Golden Shores. According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office radio chatter, County 1 through Golden Shores was closed at one point due to flooding, and swift water rescues were made between mileposts 2 and 4 along the roadway. According to the Bullhead City Fire Department, a citizen was caught in the flood control channel on the east side of SR-95 near Airport Center Drive. He was safely extracted after holding on to a tree, waiting for rescue.
