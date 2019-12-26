Thrifty homeowners have dialed down their irrigation schedules. No sense in paying for water if the free stuff is falling from the sky, right?
That’s the upside. The downside is that weeds are appearing in Lake Havasu City more than two months ahead of the typical seasonal schedule.
“There’s plenty of moisture. I’ve even seen some scorpion weed sprouting up. Once this cool weather moves on, you’re going to see a lot of green in town,” said Ike Webb. He’s the general manager of Havasu Pest Control. He said business has been brisk in terms of requests for weed control estimates.
It’s an early start to 2020’s weed and wildflower season. That’s because Havasu is experiencing above-average rainfall.
As of Thursday afternoon, the total stood at 5.61 inches as recorded at Havasu’s municipal airport. That total is according to Jenn Varian, a meteorologist at the Las Vegas forecast office for the National Weather Service.
She noted that the region also has experienced above-average precipitation.
Kingman’s year-to-date total is 11.44 inches. The Laughlin-Bullhead City area is at 10.14 inches as 2019 winds down.
The forecast
Havasu’s overnight rains mean a flash flood watch is in effect for the area until 11 a.m. Friday, Varian said.
“There’s a slight chance of rain on Monday, but otherwise Havasu should be sunny through the weekend,” she predicted.
High temperatures will be in the mid-50s with lows in the lower 40s. But hang on to your hat. Saturday’s winds will be six to 14 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 miles per hour, Varian said.
