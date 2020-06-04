LAUGHLIN – The celebrations started in Laughlin shortly after the calendar flipped to June 4 as a handful of casinos opened their slot machines at 12:01 a.m. – the minute resorts were allowed to resume operations in Nevada.
“We saw a lot of employees greeting guests at the door, general managers were handing out Champaign and snacks, and welcoming them back to their favorite machines, their favorite restaurants, and their favorite table games,” said Laughlin Chamber of Commerce President Jackie Mazzeo.
Aquarius Casino Resort, Edgewater Casino Resort, and Golden Nugget Laughlin all opened up their slot machines as soon as allowed. Over the course of Thursday morning they were joined in reopening by Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort, The New Pioneer, Tropicana Laughlin, Harrah’s Laughlin, Laughlin River Lodge, and The Regency Casino.
“It has been a great day for our employees, for our resorts, for our chamber, and for our citizens in all three states to see the joy come back,” Mazzeo said.
Mazzeo said Laughlin has been, “really quiet” over the past couple months as all the resorts shut their doors in response to the coronavirus pandemic. She said that started to change this week with room and property occupancy reaching 61 percent on Wednesday. She said resorts anticipate reaching 90 percent capacity by today. Occupancy limits at hotels have been reduced by 50 percent according to Nevada state guidelines.
“The phones are ringing off the hook,” Mazzeo said. “People want rooms, they want to come play, and they want to get things off their mind.”
Those resorts make up the vast majority of the city’s industry, employing 14,000 workers prior to covid-19 in a town with a population between 8,000 and 10,000.
“We don’t expect those to be able to return right away, but our goal is to be able to bring back every employee sometime in the future,” Mazzeo said. “Bringing back at least 30 percent of them, if not more, today was a great sight to see.”
Mazzeo said safety has been a top priority for resorts, and a requirement in order to obtain permission to reopen.
“As the properties open they are not just facing the state and the county, they are facing a Gaming Control Board that will be enforcing, through agents, everything that has to be done,” she said. “So it is enforced pretty well and it is very detailed. They had to submit documents that talked about how they were going to mitigate all of the hazards and how they were going to enforce social distancing and sanitation.”
Some of the hotels are offering an extra incentive to visit Laughlin as it reopens. Golden Entertainment, which owns both Aquarius and Edgewater, said in a recent press release that both hotels are offering a 45 percent discount on rooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.