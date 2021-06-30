With heavy boat traffic expected during the Fourth of July weekend, local law enforcement agencies are increasing their patrol on the waterways along the Colorado River and Bridgewater Channel.
“We, just like every holiday weekend, ramp up our staffing on the waterways in Mohave County significantly to meet the demand of the public and visitors that come and recreate on our waterways,” said Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kyler Cox, who also serves as the Division of Boating and Dive Rescue Team Supervisor. “We cover all the way from the Parker Dam and all the way up to the Bullhead (City) state limits and out in Lake Havasu and the Colorado River, so it’s a significant area to cover.
“We put a significant amount of extra patrol boats on the water along with other dedicated resources as well.”
Lake Havasu Police Det. Christopher Angus said LHCPD will have additional patrol boats during the holiday weekend and patrol hours will be extended throughout the evening and into the early morning hours.
Angus expects the holiday weekend to be busy in Havasu with an expected increase in visitors to the area in both the channel and throughout the city. Cox expects a “significant” amount of increased boat and recreation traffic on the county’s waterways.
Last year, tons of visitors and residents flocked to the channel to celebrate Independence Day despite the holiday occurring during the covid-19 pandemic.
“It ended up being a record high as far as visitors and incidents that happened last year,” Cox said. “We’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best (this year).”
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) recently announced increased holiday patrols on the state’s waters to heighted enforcement and awareness against drinking alcohol while boating. AZGFD is participating in “Operation Dry Water,” a national boating under the influence and enforcement campaign that is focused on reducing the number of impaired boating drivers.
According to a press release Tuesday from AZGFD, last year’s “Operation Dry Water” campaign involved Arizona law enforcement making contact with 973 boats, five arrests for persons operating watercraft while under the influence and writing 97 citations.
In the release, it was reported by the United States Coast Guard that alcohol was the top contributing factor in fatal boating accidents in 2019. The sun, wind, noise, vibration and motion of the boat are other factors that can intensify the side effects of alcohol, drugs and medications, according to AZGFD.
“Our top priority is to create a safe environment for everyone who is out enjoying Arizona’s waterways,” AZGFD Watercraft Law Administrator Danny Rodriguez said in the release. “If alcohol is being consumed on your boat, always designate a sober operator.
“It’s no different from driving a car on the highway; the operator is responsible for everyone on board the boat.”
Enforcement against impaired driving will be heighted locally, as LHCPD is planning to conduct enhanced DUI and traffic enforcement throughout the city along with OUI enforcement on the channel, Angus said. Angus added that carbon dioxide (CO2) levels will also be monitored on the channel throughout the busy weekend.
Cox said MCSO will be vigilant of impaired drivers and other potential safety violations on the water.
“We’re always looking for the impaired operators along with safety equipment violations,” Cox said. “Children 12 years of age or under who aren’t wearing life jackets, boats that don’t have the correct amount of life jackets, they’re missing fire extinguishers or things like that. Those are our main focus when we’re out there and doing our patrols.”
Not only is MCSO ramping up its deputies and patrol units this weekend, but the agency is preparing for emergencies along the waterways with paramedics staffed on its boats. The paramedics are staffed through a partnership with River Medical. Cox said having paramedics on board will be a huge help whenever they encounter medical emergencies or boat crashes.
Cox said the MCSO’s dive rescue team will also be working throughout the weekend and at least one diver will be staffed on the majority of their patrol boats.
“I know the questions a lot of the time just come up to the fact of what is our enforcement strategy and what we’re going to be doing as far as looking for violations,” Cox said. “Again, that’s a huge portion, but on the other side of things, our agency has a rescue unit as well where we’re prepared to provide any type of life saving measures where that’ll be medical, water rescue, dive rescue and things like that.”
