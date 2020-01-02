PHOENIX — A Green Valley lawmaker wants motorists to have more than the current either-or choice of “male” or “female” on state-issued driver’s licenses.
The proposal by Democrat Rosanna Gabaldón would permit a third choice of “nonbinary” for those who identify as not exclusively one or the other. Her HB 2075 would make the same option available for state-issued ID cards for those who do not drive.
“These individuals don’t recognize themselves as male or female,” she told Capitol Media Services. Gabaldón said her measure would simply recognize the identity of the people who hold the cards.
“I don’t see it as controversial,” she said.
But Gabaldón is facing not only the hurdle of getting a hearing for her legislation — prior efforts have fallen short — but also an active effort to legally preclude what she wants.
HB 2080, crafted by Rep. John Fillmore, R-Apache Junction, would bar any state agency, board, commission or department from issuing any document that has anything other than “male” or “female” as the individual’s sex.
That’s not all.
His HB 2081 would require that birth certificates have those two as the only options. And HB 2082 would bar schools from requiring teachers and others from using a sex or gender pronoun when referring to a study “other than the sex or gender pronoun that corresponds to the sex listed on that student’s birth certificate.”
“For thousands of years we’ve had two biological sexes and we haven’t had any problems,” Fillmore said in explaining his proposals to Capitol Media Services.
“So now if you start introducing all of this other stuff you really muddy the waters up,” he continued. “And I don’t think it behooves society, the state of Arizona, and especially the school districts, to be dealing with this.”
What Gabaldón is proposing is not unique. At least 15 states have “nonbinary” as an option on driver’s licenses and ID cards, most recently Massachusetts which added the option in November.
Gabaldón said the issue goes beyond providing a choice for those who don’t identify either as male or female. She said adopting her legislation would send a message about the state.
“I want to see Arizona on the front lines of recognizing diversity,” Gabaldón explained. She said she hopes Arizona gets to a point, years from now — and after her legislation gets adopted — where people “would look at that and wonder why, in the past, why anyone would have a problem with that.”
Anyway, Gabaldón said, it’s only right to treat people as individuals — without forcing them in to one or the other category.
“I want them to live a life that they recognize,” she said. “And I don’t see why Arizona would have a problem with that.”
Fillmore said he has no issue with what adults do and how they identify themselves.
“If they’re adults and want to go those different ways, whatever, I don’t have any problem with that,” he said.
“I don’t have a problem with the LGBT community at all,” he said. “I look at it, when I was a kid, the big thing was what I do in my bedroom is my own business. They are absolutely correct.”
But he said it’s quite different where children are involved.
“We get little kids that are really unconcerned or unaware even of their own sexuality being told this stuff and taught this stuff,” he said. “It creates a lot more angst and anxiety in their end, I think, than is beneficial.”
The bottom line, said Fillmore, is that all of this discussion about gender identity, particularly in the education arena, takes away the focus from the primary goal of school.
“We’ve got to get back to 2 plus 2 is 4 and keep basic educational items to allow our kids to grow up and to function in society,” he said. “And all of this sexual stuff, I don’t think should be out there at all.”
Gabaldón also is sponsoring HB 2074 which would require that death certificates reflects the person’s “gender identity.”
Under current law, she said that death certificates do not recognize “the sex that they lived, the lives that they lived,” she said. “I want it to be reflective of their gender identity.”
Fillmore, for his part, seemed bemused by the proposal.
“After they’re dead, do they care?” he asked. But he acknowledged that this could be important to survivors.
(1) comment
Fillmore, again? What an ignorant old man.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.