PHOENIX — State lawmakers are weighing contingency plans in case public schools do not reopen soon — or at all this school year.
SB 1693 introduced late Wednesday spells out that if classes resume by March 30 there is no requirement for school districts to make up the lost days. It also would extend the window for required statewide standard assessment tests through the end of May.
That March 30 date is not chosen by accident. That is the date that Kathy Hoffman this past Sunday for reopening following a two-week closure in response to the spread of COVID-19 and the fact that both teachers were calling in sick, leaving many classrooms without someone to lead them.
But the legislation crafted by Rep. Michelle Udall, R-Mesa, and Sen. Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake, has no such assumption that the emergency will be over by then.
If kids are not back in school March 30, their measure would suspend state laws that require there be a certain number of school days and instructional hours. It also would cancel the annual statewide achievement tests for this year and ensure that the letter grades now assigned to each school do not decline.
But the most significant part would be to require public schools to offer education services “in alternative formats’’ if they want to get their state aid. And it would allow schools to continue to pay employees to work from home or perform alternative assignments through the end of the school year.
“Our students can’t afford to lose the last quarter of the school year,’’ Udall said in a prepared statement. “We trust our educators and school leaders to do everything in their power to ensure students have the stability and the opportunity to continue to learn during this challenging time.’’
