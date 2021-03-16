A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and congressmen is urging the federal government not to approve recommendations to remove 144 cities — including Lake Havasu City-Kingman — from the designation of metropolitan statistical areas. Reclassifying them as “micropolitan” would put key federal funding at risk, they said.
The request comes after The Associated Press reported this month that the federal government is contemplating raising the population criteria for core cities in metro areas from 50,000 residents to 100,000 residents. Doing so would reclassify more than a third of the current 392 metro areas as micropolitan statistical areas starting in 2023.
Four of the areas that would be reclassified under the proposal are in Arizona including Lake Havasu City-Kingman, Prescott Valley-Prescott, Flagstaff, and Sierra Vista-Douglas.
Officials in some of the affected cities worry that the change could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development, since some housing, transportation and Medicare reimbursement programs are directed specifically to metropolitan statistical areas.
“Adhering to this recommendation has the potential to harm communities across the nation, which we hope you take into account while considering these recommendations,” said the letter sent last week by eight U.S. senators and two U.S. representatives to the Office of Management and Budget.
The letter was signed by Arizona’s two Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, along with Republican senators John Thune and Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven of North Dakota, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Deb Fischer of Nebraska. Also signing were Republican Reps. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota and Adrian Smith of Nebraska.
“Kyrsten is concerned the proposed changes to the Metropolitan Statistical Area designation will impact critical funding that Lake Havasu City and communities across Arizona and the country rely on,” Sinema’s spokesperson Hannah Hurley told Today’s News-Herald.
Hurley said the senator is calling for an economic analysis on the financial impacts of the changes before the Office of Management and Budget moves forward with its decision.
Kelly said he shares Sinema’s concerns.
“As we work to beat this virus and rebuild our economy, it’s a priority for me to support Arizona’s smaller cities,” Kelly said in a statement to Today’s News-Herald. “We helped to secure more than $13 million in federal funds for Lake Havasu City as part of the covid-19 relief bill, and are now working with Republicans and Democrats to oppose changes that would hinder Lake Havasu City’s recovery by making it more difficult to qualify for federal transportation, housing, and other funds.”
In a separate letter to the Office of Management and Budget, Hoeven said the proposal also would hurt micropolitan areas that were on the cusp of becoming metro areas.
Jessica Lycos, an aide to Arizona District 4 Rep. Paul Gosar, told Today’s News-Herald that Gosar has also contacted the Office of Management and Budget to relay his concerns about the proposal – which he believes is “arbitrary and capricious.” Lycos said Gosar plans to send a formal letter urging the office to reject the proposal.
Gosar’s district includes two MSAs that would be reclassified if the proposal is adopted. Lycos said both Prescott Valley-Prescott and Lake Havasu City-Kingman would be hurt by the change, which she said has far reaching effects.
“They will either lose access to some federal programs or see greatly diminished federal funding from those using the MSA designation as a qualifying factor; programs like the Community Development Block Grant, Federal Transit Administration grants, and Medicare’s prospective payment system for acute care hospital inpatients, and more,” Lycos wrote in an email to Today’s News-Herald.
Furthermore, Lycos said the proposed changes do not appear to be based on any scientific or statistically relevant standard – noting that the Metropolitan and Micropolitan Statistical Area Standards Review Committee, which made the recommendation currently being considered by the Office of Management and Budget, did not address the need for a change to the minimum population threshold in its report to the office.
“Without clearly explaining the statistical drawbacks of adhering to the current population threshold and the statistical advantages of moving to the proposed new threshold, the change is based solely on the feelings of the Committee members and not on evidentiary proof or any scientific bases,” Lycos said. “Doubling the population threshold for an MSA merely because it sounds fair to the Committee is not an an appropriate standard for changing U.S. Government policy.”
Scores of city leaders and rural researchers also have written, urging the Office of Management and Budget to reject the proposal.
Statisticians who recommended changing the definition of a metro area say it’s long overdue, given that the U.S. population has more than doubled since the 50,000-person threshold was introduced in 1950. Back then, about half of U.S. residents lived in metros; now, 86% do.
Updates to the Metropolitan Statistical program occur roughly once every 10 years and the current standards were adopted in 2010. The Office of Management and Budget is not obligated to adopt the committee’s recommendation. In addition to the committee’s thoughts, the office will also take into account public comments on the proposal. Public comments are being accepted by the Office of Management and Budget, and the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs through March 20.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
