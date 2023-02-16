Leo Biasiucci

Leo Biasiucci

PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers are moving to block the sale and lease of state lands to foreign governments and certain foreign corporations — but not the one that has caused the concern in the first place.

HB 2376, approved by a 7-2 vote Thursday by the House Committee on Lands, Agriculture and Rural Affairs, spells out that none of the more than nine million acres owned by the state can end up in the hands of any foreign government or state-controlled enterprises, whether permanently or through a lease.

